Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Sees Over 94% Booking For Return Journey

Vande Bharat | FPJ

The recently introduced 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express has received an overwhelming response from passengers, with seats being fully booked for its inaugural and second trips. The train, known for its comfort, and luxury, has quickly gained popularity among travelers.

On its first trip, which took place on June 28, 2023, an impressive 90% of the seats were booked, amounting to 477 reservations out of a total capacity of 530 seats. The trip generated a revenue of 6.48 lakhs, showcasing the train's potential as a profitable venture.

94% seats booked for return journey

According to CR, the success story continued on the second trip of the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, scheduled for June 30, 2023, a Friday. As of now, 94.15% of the seats have been booked, with 499 passengers securing their reservations out of the available 530 seats. The earnings from the second trip have already reached 6.75 lakhs and are expected to grow further.

"With the current booking rate, it is projected that the train will surpass its seating capacity before its departure on the morning of June 30, 2023" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR. "This unprecedented demand demonstrates the enthusiasm of travelers for the Vande Bharat Express and their willingness to experience its exceptional features and services" he said.

Book seats well in advance

"Passengers are advised to make their reservations in advance to secure a seat on the highly sought-after CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, as the train continues to captivate travelers with its exceptional journey experience," further added Dr Manaspure.