90% occupancy in Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat's 1st run

Mumbai: The Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, connecting Mumbai and Goa, received a positive response in its first commercial run on Wednesday, boasting a 90% occupancy rate and reservation of 477 out of 530 seats. Revenue earnings of Rs6.48 lakh was generated for the Central Railways first commercial run.

Substantial bookings for CSMT-Madgaon 2nd commercial trip

Its second commercial trip, scheduled from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Madgaon on Friday, is also witnessing substantial bookings with approximately 80% of seats already reserved.

Owing to the upcoming Ganesh festival, an impressive 110% of the seats have already been reserved for the period from September 15 to September 20.

Priced at Rs2,925 for executive class and Rs1,435 for chair car, the Vande Bharat Express offers an affordable choice to passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa, in contrast to air travel, which witnessed a price surge on Thursday, ranging between Rs4,000 to Rs5,000.