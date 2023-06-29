Ahmedabad: TC Gets Locked Out Of Vande Bharat Express, Falls While Trying To Get Back On Train (WATCH)

Twitter

In a life-threatening incident, a ticket checker was left stranded at Ahmedabad station as the gates of the Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat Express closed before he could board the train.

Desperate to get into the moving train, the ticket checker attempted a risky move that could have resulted in severe consequences. The incident, which took place on June 26th, was captured on video.

The video footage shows the train slowly departing from the station, with the ticket checker running alongside the moving train. In a desperate attempt to board the train, he is seen making a daring leap towards one of the doors. However, the momentum and speed of the train were just too much, causing him to lose his balance and fall.

Seeing the TC fall, passengers quickly rushed to his aid, pulling him back to safety.