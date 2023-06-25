RTI Reveals Massive Expenditure of ₹1.48 Cr by Southern Railway for Vande Bharat Train Flagging Event | representative pic

Mumbai: In a recent development, Mumbai-based activist Ajay Bose's RTI query has revealed that the Trivandrum Division of Southern Railway incurred an astounding expense of Rs 1,48,18,259 on event management company Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd for the flagging of the Vande Bharat Train between Trivandrum and Kasargod. The event, which took place on April 25, 2023, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the information obtained, Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd was contracted to organise and oversee the program, for which they received a substantial payment.

The revelation of such a significant expenditure for the event has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the utilisation of taxpayers' money for promoting a political figure. Critics argue that the railway department's extravagant spending is unnecessary and wasteful.

The flagging of the Vande Bharat Train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was intended to symbolise the government's commitment to promoting high-speed rail connectivity and modernisation in the region. However, the excessive cost associated with the event has diverted attention from its intended purpose.