Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat's Occupancy Over 130%, Reveals RTI

The Mumbai Central Gandhi Nagar Vande Bharat Express, a popular semi high-speed train, has been operating with an astonishing occupancy rate of over 130 percent, according to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request.

The Western Railway, in response to Mumbai-based RTI activist Ajay Bose, disclosed that the average occupancy in the Chair car stands at 130.43 percent, while the Executive class records an occupancy of 131.92 percent.

Vande Bhart Occupancy Figures

The Vande Bharat Express, renowned for its comfort and efficient service, has witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand since its inception. Commuters, tourists, and business travelers alike have flocked to experience the convenience and speed offered by this premium train service, resulting in the soaring occupancy rates.

The Western Railway authorities acknowledged the higher occupancy figures, attributing it to the train's popularity among passengers and the significant increase in travel demand on the Mumbai Central Gandhi Nagar route.

Vande Bharat Flagged Off on Sept 30, 2022

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express was started on September 30 last year. It is the third Vande Bharat Express train in India, and it connects the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The train is named after the Sanskrit phrase "Vande Bharatam," which means "I bow to India."

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express takes approximately 6 hours and 25 minutes to travel the distance of 520 kilometers. It departs from Mumbai Central station at 6:00 AM and arrives at Gandhinagar Capital station at 12:25 PM. The train operates six days a week, except on Sundays.

Additional Features

The train is made of stainless steel and has a streamlined design.

The coaches are equipped with features such as LED lighting, CCTV cameras, and power outlets.

The train has a food menu that includes both Indian and international cuisine.

The train also has a business class section that offers passengers additional amenities, such as wider seats, more legroom, and free Wi-Fi.