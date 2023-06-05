WATCH: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express crosses collision site near Balasore days after accident

Vande Bharat Express crosses collision site near Balasore | Twitter

Less than 72 hours after the devastating triple train collision near Balasore in Odisha that claimed the lives of 275 people and injured hundreds more, visuals have surfaced of the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train crossing the scene where the accident occurred on June 2. The Indian Railways earlier last night resumed the movement of trains on the affected route.

Goods train first to be flagged off after accident

Indian Railways resumed passenger train services on Monday on the tracks that were affected by the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore. The first train to run on the section where the accident occurred started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday, 51 hours after the devastating crash that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saw off the goods train, which was carrying coal to the Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port. Numerous media personnel and railway officials were present to witness the departure.

The coal train was running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday. The Howrah-bound train collided with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express, which had earlier crashed into a stationary freight train.

Railway minister gives update on restoration

Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter, announcing the completion of down-line restoration and the first train movement in the section. Shortly after the down-line restoration, the upline was also restored.

The upline saw the departure of an empty goods train, marking the first train to run on the accident-affected section. This section of the track was where the Coromandel Express was travelling before diverting into the loop line and colliding with the stationary goods train.

Continuing recovery efforts

Ashwini Vaishnaw, visibly emotional, expressed his commitment to normalising the entire section and locating missing persons' family members. Despite the progress made, around 200 bodies remain unclaimed, underscoring the ongoing responsibility to bring closure to affected families.

Railway officials planned to run approximately seven trains in the section on Sunday, further aiming to restore normalcy. The primary objective remains locating and reuniting missing persons with their families promptly.