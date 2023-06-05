Odisha train accident: Railway min Ashwini Vaishnaw tears up talking about deceased pax; video surfaces

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Odisha train accident spot in Balasore, near Bahanaga Bazar railway station | ANI

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking about the restoration services on the affected routes, got emotional while talking to the press. The Railway Minister choked up and said that the authorities were working to ensure that the bodies of the deceased reach their families. The minister added that the government's responsibility was not over and it is would handle the matter of handing over the mortal remans of the victims to their families with utmost sensitivity.

Vaishnaw was at the site all day Sunday throughout the rescue operations and addressed the press in the night about the restoration services. He said that close to three trains had passed in the night and that the aim was to get back to normalcy.

First train movement started after 51 hours of derailment on down line at Bahanga Bazar near Balasore in Odisha. A coal loaded train is headed from Vizag to Rourkela through this route.

Second train movement on down line at Bahanga Bazar station.

Up-line train movement also started, tweeted the minister

As for the update on the restoration work, the Indian Railways has started running trains on the affected route.

A massive rescue operation was launched within hours of the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore near the Bahanaga railway station on the evening of June 2. While locals rushed in as first responders at the time of tragedy, NDRF, ODRAF teams along with the Indian Army and relief teams worked all day on June 3 to rescue the injured and retrieve bodies of the victims. Restoration work was carried out on Sunday with the Railway Minister at the accident spot.