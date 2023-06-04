 Odisha tragedy: Railway board recommends CBI probe into triple train accident, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Updated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the board has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the tragid Odisha triple train accident which claimed 288 lives and injured nearly 1000 passengers.

More details to follow...

