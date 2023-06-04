Odisha tragedy: Railway board recommends CBI probe into triple train accident, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the board has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the tragid Odisha triple train accident which claimed 288 lives and injured nearly 1000 passengers.
"Railway has decided to transfer the investigation to CBI," Vaishnaw said at a press conference.
