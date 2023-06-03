Odisha Train Tragedy: Horrific accident that killed 238 in Balasore presents mounting challenges for Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw

Railway Min Ashwani Vaishnaw | ANI

The recent tragic train accident in Balasore has brought forth significant challenges for Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, who immediately rushed to the site and is personally overseeing the rescue and relief operations. With a death toll of 238 and numerous injuries, this incident marks the worst train accident in India in recent memory. The involvement of three trains raises concerns about the safety measures implemented by the Indian Railways. As Vaishnaw takes charge of the rescue efforts, questions are being raised regarding the effectiveness of anti-collision devices and the overall safety of train operations.

Vaishnaw's Response and High-Level Inquiry

Railway Minister Vaishnaw had to cancel his scheduled appearance in Goa to launch the Vande Bharat train from Mumbai to Goa. Instead, he promptly headed to Balasore upon learning of the Odisha train accident. He intends to remain in Balasore, coordinating with the state government and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Vaishnaw has assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident. However, the opposition, including the Congress, has circulated a video of Vaishnaw explaining the anti-collision device (Kavach) system, raising questions about their widespread installation and their potential to prevent accidents, stated reports.

#WATCH | The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started. We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don't happen in future: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/Iu0l4ad01h — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Lack of Anti-Collision Devices and High-Speed Impact

Opposition leaders such as BRS leader KT Rama Rao and AAP MP Sandeep Pathak have also highlighted the absence of anti-collision devices in all trains. Pathak, a member of the Railways Standing Committee, had previously raised concerns about the lack of "anti-derailment and anti-collision mechanisms." However, it has been revealed that the Coromandel Express was running at a high speed of 130 km/hour when it collided with the derailed Yesvantpur Express, leaving minimal time to avert the accident.

Safety Discussions and Ministerial Accountability

Just hours before the accident, the Indian Railways had organized a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Delhi, where safety was a key topic of discussion among 400 railway officials. In his concluding speech, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of safety and aimed to achieve the best safety record globally.

It is worth noting that in 2017, then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered his resignation following two consecutive train accidents, citing moral responsibility. Vaishnaw's current challenges evoke memories of Prabhu's departure from the Railways Ministry.

Vaishnaw's Past Connection to Balasore

Interestingly, Ashwani Vaishnaw had previously served as a District Collector in Balasore nearly two decades ago during his tenure as an IAS officer in the Odisha cadre. His familiarity with the area adds a personal dimension to his involvement in the current rescue and relief operations.