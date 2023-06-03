Odisha Train Tragedy: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits accident site, assures best healthcare to be provided

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Twitter

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the train accident site in Odisha early on Saturday to take stock of the situation and assess the ongoing search and rescue efforts to locate survivors and victims. Speaking to the media, he made the following statement, "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it. Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry."

#WATCH | Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw… pic.twitter.com/yfCecv0FxB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in the horrific train derailment in Balasore had risen to 233. "The death toll in the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore has risen to 233," Jena told ANI.

Read Also Inauguration of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express cancelled after Odisha train mishap

One day mourning in state following tragedy

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day's mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day. The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declared one day mourning period in the state following the deadly tragedy in Odisha.

#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where search and rescue operation is underway#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/CTOSoDiqAd — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

What happened in the accident?

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train. According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)