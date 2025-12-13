 Mumbai Gears Up For Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025! Graffiti Featuring Star Footballer Unveiled | VIDEO
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A graffiti artwork featuring global football icon Lionel Messi was unveiled in Mumbai on Saturday, December 13. The artwork comes ahead of Messi’s visit to Mumbai as part of his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, with the star footballer scheduled to arrive in the city on December 14.

Argentina skipper and World Cup winner Lionel Messi will visit Wankhede Stadium, where the event is set to begin at 5 pm. Earlier today in Kolkata, widespread chaos was witnessed at the venue, which prompted the star footballer to leave the field early. The event at the Salt Lake Stadium lasted merely 22 minutes. What was billed as a historic celebration of the game's greatest icon degenerated into a spectacular breakdown of planning, policing and priorities, as 50,000 angry fans ran riot at the venue after failing to get even a glimpse of their favourite superstar from Argentina.

article-image

Now, after the chaotic start in Kolkata, Messi has arrived in Hyderabad for the second leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025.

Messi's Mumbai Schedule

Messi’s Mumbai visit will begin with his participation in a high-profile charitable fashion showcase, where memorabilia from Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup win will be auctioned. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to charitable causes, adding a meaningful layer to the event.

article-image

As per media reports, Bollywood heavyweights such as John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff are expected to join the showcase.

Sport will take centre stage again at the Cricket Club of India, which will host a special Padel Cup. The friendly yet competitive match is set to feature cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, alongside celebrity guests. A separate 7v7 celebrity football match with Bollywood actors is also reportedly in the works, promising crowd-pleasing entertainment.

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will witness Messi in his element. The football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy.

Mumbai Traffic Restrictions

The traffic restrictions came during the time when fans were left aggrieved as Lionel Messi only had a short visit at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The traffic diversions will be effective on 14 December from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Several road closures have been announced, including: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (North Bound), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (South Bound), Coastal Road (South Bound) from Worli, Tardeo to Marine Drive will be closed, Coastal Road (North Bound): Marine Drive to Worli, Tardeo will be closed.

