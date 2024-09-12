Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024: WR To Set Up Special Arrangements At Charni Rd Station For Crowd Management On September 17-18; Check Details

Western Railway | File Image

Considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station for devotees reaching Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganpati immersion on 17th / 18th September, 2024, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has made several arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure passenger convenience.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Mumbai Central Division will install additional CCTV cameras so that proper managements are made possible by monitoring the crowd at Charni Road station. Specific one-way passages are being made for more convenient movement of incoming and outgoing passengers for walking through different paths without obstruction. In addition to this, one more entrance will be opened at Bal Bhavan, besides the main entrance, so that passengers coming from Girgaon Chowpatty can easily reach platform number one to catch local trains.

Apart from that WR will also run 8 additional services between Churchgate and Virar on the intervening night of 17th and 18th September, 2024. The Down Slow train services of these additional 8 services will be given extra halt time at Charni Road station, so that passengers can board comfortably without any hassle and maximum passengers can reach their homes at night. On 17th September, 2024, 38 Fast Up local train services will halt at all stations between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 5 pm to 20.30 pm.

"To avoid rush of passengers arriving and departing on Platform No. 2 and 3, approx. 88 Up Slow local train services will not be given a halt at Charni Road station on Platform number 2 from 5 pm to 10 pm on 17th September, 2024. Apart from the regular ticket counters, arrangements are being made for additional ATVM machines and facilitators at the station and also on the path of Bal Bhavan, so that there is no inconvenience to passengers in buying tickets. All necessary information and announcements will be made regularly. Signages and electronic display units are being installed displaying important information for the convenience of passengers at the station" future added Vineet.

In addition to these arrangements, WR will also ensure sale of sufficient number of water bottles and snacks at the station and on the way to and from Bal Bhavan. Ambulance facility has been provided by BMC and WR at Charni Road station and doctors, paramedical staff etc. are being arranged in the emergency medical room. Adequate arrangements of lights and fans are being made at Charni Road station. Movement on the escalator of platform 1 will also be done in one direction.

From security point of view, approximately 400 RPF and GRP personnel will be deployed to control the influx of passengers at Charni Road station. Help Desk of RPF and GRP will also be set up to assist passengers in case of any inconvenience or problem. WR RPF will make adequate arrangements for barricading and queue managers along with regular announcements through megaphones. A fire brigade will also be arranged at the station. WR RPF is coordinating with State Police and GRP for deployment of maximum police force.

Similarity on the intervening night of 17th and 18th September, 2024, additional railway officers and employees will be on duty at Charni Road station round the clock, while the Control and Command Centre will be functional both at the station as well as Control Room. Recently, Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central division also inspected the station along with officers and employees to ensure efforts are being made to improve the necessary facilities. "Western Railway is committed towards ensuring passenger convenience and smooth crowd management for thousands and thousands of devotees arriving Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganpati immersion" said an official.