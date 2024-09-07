Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa Darshan

By: Manisha Karki | September 07, 2024
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had an wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and many Bollywood celebrities arrived in style for Ganpati Bappa darshan
Actress Bhagyashree looked pretty in a pink saree as she arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
Dressed in blue, Deepshikha Deshmukh along with kids arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
Actress Tanisha Mukerji slayed in her ethnic ensemble joined hands as she posed for the lense during her arrival at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
Maheep Kapoor is a sight to behold in a pink suit as she arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
Bipasha Basu in matching outfit with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover along with husband Karan Singh Grover arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja nailed her royal look in Kanjivaram saree as she arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
The star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked all smiles as they arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
Actress Shamita Shetty donned a red outfit as she arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
The power couple Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni strike a pose for the lens as they arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
Tanisha Mukerji gets clicked with her mother Tanuja as they arrived at Shilpa Shetty's house for Ganapati darshan
