Sonu Sood Performs Aarti With His Family On Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

By: Manisha Karki | September 07, 2024
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 with his family, and performed the traditional aarti at his Mumbai home
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
A glimpses of his festive celebration vent viral on social media, where he was seen performing the aarti with his loved ones around a beautifully adorned Ganesh idol
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
The Fateh star struck a pose for the lens with his wife Sonali Sood during the Ganpati celebration at home
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Sonu's family came together to honour the beloved elephant-headed deity, who is worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Sood's celebration resonated with many fans, as it highlighted the importance of family and tradition
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
The intimate ceremony at Sonu's house in Mumbai included traditional prayers, singing of devotional melodies, and the offering of sweets and flowers
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
The handsome hunk donned a white kurta for the festive occasion. His sweet celebration not only brought a sense of joy and spirituality to his followers but also emphasised the values of devotion
Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla
