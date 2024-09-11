Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon

Ganpati Visarjan | FPJ/Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The state is celebrating its most beloved Ganpati festival which began on September 7. After 1.5 days Ganpati visarjan, the devotees will immerse 5-days Ganpati today (Wednesday, September 11). The auspicious time for visarjan started at 10.47 am and devotees have started visarjan processions for the home as well as sarvajanik mandal's Ganesha.

As per the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), till 12 pm Bappa 72 idols were immersed, all Gharguti (home) Ganpatis. Of 72, 33 idols were immersed in an eco-friendly manner in the Artificial lakes/ponds installed by the BMC.

No untoward incident was reported during Immersion, the civic body informed.

Preference For Eco-friendly Visarjan On Rise

The visarjan for sarvajanik Ganpati mandal takes place with grand processions traditionally. The processions usually begin in the evening where the mandal workers and devotees participate in visarjan rituals. The processions are carried with Dhol Tasha amid chants on 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

The devotees immerse Ganpati idols traditionally in Natural locations-that is seashores, lakes etc. However, to prevent environmental damage, the government promotes eco-friendly visarjans. The BMC too every year installs Artificial ponds where devotees can immerse Bappa idol in an eco-friendly way.

During the 1.5 days Ganpati visarjan on Sunday, of the total Ganesh idols immersed, over 46 per cent were done at Artificial ponds. The BMC has installed total 189 Artificial ponds for the convenience of devotees and promote eco-friendly celebrations.

On Sunday, as per BMC data, a total of 66,339 Ganesh idols were immersed, of which 30,558 idols were immersed at Artificial ponds and 35,781 were immersed at Natural locations.