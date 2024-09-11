Ganeshotsav 2024: BMC Installs 189 Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai; Check Full List Of Locations Here

"Bappa's Favourite Pin Code" campaign and data from BMC accessed by the Free Press Journal giving exact locations for eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari | FPJ

Mumbai: The state is celebrating its most cherished the 10-day-long Ganpati festival which began on September 7. Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha in large processions at their homes as well as at sarvajanik mandals. In Mumbai itself, there are over 2,500 mandals.

In order to prevent environmental damage, the government has been urging the citizens to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner. There is also a rising preference from people for eco-friendly celebrations, which was witnessed on Sunday after the 1.5 days Ganpati visarjans. Out of total Ganpati visarjans in the city, over 46 per cent of visrjans were done at the Artificial ponds.

As per BMC data, a total of 66,339 Ganesh idols were immersed on Sunday, of which 30,558 idols were immersed at Artificial ponds and 35,781 were immersed at Natural locations (seashores and lakes). For eco-friendly visarjans Kandivali and Andheri topped in Mumbai.

As part of the "Bappa's Favourite PIN Code" initiative by The Free Press Journal to promote eco-friendly visarjans, here we provide Artificial ponds locations in Mumbai.

As per the BMC data, there are 189 artificial ponds set up across the city. Here's a city map showing showing Ganpati visarjan locations.

Out of total 189, western suburbs have maximum artificial ponds compared to easter suburbs and city. It has more than 70 artificial ponds which includes areas like Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Borivali and Dahisar. Check the below BMC list for exact locations of artificial ponds in western suburbs.

Eastern suburbs, which includes areas like Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Vikroli, Bhandup and Mulund has more than 30 artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan. Here's the BMC list of exact locations.

The city area which includes Colaba, Kalbadevi, Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Worli, Sion and Matunda has more than 40 artificial ponds where devotees can immerse Ganpati idol in an eco-friendly manner. Here's the BMC list for exact locations.

The civic body has informed that the Artificial ponds location is subject to change if any technical or other issues arise. BMC has urged devotees to check its official website for updates.