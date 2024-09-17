Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2024: GRP Enhances Security Measures To Manage Heavy Crowds Expected At Key Stations

Preparation begins for the ganpati visarjan, at Girgaum Chowpatty | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

The railway police have made extensive arrangements for Tuesday’s Ganesh idol procession and immersion. The Government Railway Police (GRP) are enhancing their preparations to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

During Ganpati immersion, several railway stations, particularly Churchgate, Grant Road, Marine Lines, Byculla, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, and Dadar, experienced heavy crowds due to the influx of Ganesh processions. Many visitors to Mumbai for the festival head to the sea for immersion on the final day of the Ganesh Festival.

The GRP has organized measures to manage the crowd, including the use of barricades, megaphones, and ropes. They have appointed two Joint Commissioners of Railway Police, four Assistant Commissioners of Police, 46 Police Inspectors, 36 Sub-Inspectors, 114 Assistant Inspectors, 2,950 Constables, 2,000 Home Guards, 150 Maharashtra Security Guards, three riot control teams, and four Rapid Action Force units.

Additionally, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads are on standby for the event.