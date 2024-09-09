Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan Tips For Greener Celebrations

10-foot eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha | Representative Image

The visarjan of Ganesha idols is a central ritual in the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. As the festival grows in popularity, ensuring that this tradition is carried out sustainably is crucial for protecting the environment. Here are five effective ways to ensure a sustainable visarjan for eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

Using Eco-Friendly Materials

DIY eco-friendly ganesha idol | X (@nvsharadha)

Utilize a naturally occurring body of water.

Utilize a man-made tanks

Utilize a pail

Seed Ganesha Idol | X (@CityShorBLR)

Bury the idol