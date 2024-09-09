'Joy, Peace And Love...': Sachin Tendulkar Writes Heartfelt Message After Performing Ganpati Visarjan At Home; Video

Sachin Tendulkar Ganpati Visarjan | Image: X

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, shared the video of him bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha at his residence after one and a half days of celebration. In the video shared on his social media handle, the legendary cricketer can be seen doing the Ganpati Visrjan ritual using a blue colour water drum.

He captioned the post, "बाप्पा, तुम्ही दिलेल्या आनंदाची, शांतीची आणि प्रेमाची आठवण कायम राहील. पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या!" (Bappa, the joy, peace and love you gave me will always be remembered. Come early next year! Ganapati Bappa Moraya! Mangalmurti Moraya!)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier Tendulkar too took part in the Ganpati festivities with his family members at his home. He shared a clip of himself performing puja at his home as he and his family welcomed Lord Ganesha. “As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes, may he remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity,” Tendulkar wrote in his post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra government to have Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park

Saching Tendulkar had recently lauded the Maharashtra government for their decision to immortalise his childhood coach Ramakant Archrkar at the iconic Shivaji Park with a statue of the Dhronachaya awardee.

IHe wrote a post with read," Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students.

His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government’s decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi".

In another post, Tendulkar shared a picture of the spot where his childhood coach Archrekar’s state will be erected at the Shivaji Park. He wrote," Pointing to where my journey began—Kamath Memorial Cricket Club at Shivaji Park. Soon, Achrekar Sir’s presence will be eternalised here with his statue—a fitting tribute to the man who shaped countless lives

The Master Blaster began his cricketing journey as a child from shivaji park under coach Ramnakant Achrekar. Apart from Tendulkar, Achrekar also coached the likes of Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar, Lalchand Rajput and Rames Powar among others.