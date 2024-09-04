Virat Kohli Was Highest Taxpaying Sportsperson In India At ₹66 Crore In FY24, Ahead Of MS Dhoni & Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni | Image Source: Twitter

Former India captain Virat Kohli was once again the highest taxpaying sportsperson in the country in the last financial year.

Fortune India reported that Kohli paid a whopping ₹66 crore in taxes, followed by ex-skippers MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

Sourav Ganguly and Hardik Pandya complete the top-five. Surprisingly, current skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to join the table-toppers on this list.

Highest taxpaying Indian athletes in FY24:

Virat Kohli - 66cr.

MS Dhoni - 38cr.

Sachin Tendulkar - 28cr.

Sourav Ganguly - 23cr.

Hardik Pandya - 13cr.

Virat Kohli's net worth revealed

As of 2024, Virat Kohli's net worth is estimated to be over ₹1,000 crore (approximately $127 million).

The 35-year-old's wealth primarily comes from his cricketing career, where he earns substantial amounts from contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In addition to his cricketing income, Kohli has numerous endorsements with top global brands like Puma, Audi, and MRF, contributing significantly to his net worth.

He also owns various business ventures, including the fitness brand "One8" in collaboration with Puma.