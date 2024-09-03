‘His Hero Is Virat Kohli’: Commentator Reveals Shuttler Nitesh Kumar’s Inspiration During Gold Medal Match In Paris Paralympics; Video

Nitesh Kumar and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

An English commentator had reminded the viewers of Indian para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar's inspiration or role model during the Gold Medal contest against Great Britain's Daniel Bethell on Monday in Paris 2024 Paralympics. In a video surfaced on social media, the commentator could be seen describing Kohli as a wonderful Indian cricketer and how most youngsters look up to him as inspiration.

Kohli has been the backbone of Team India's batting and has been one of their biggest match-winners of the decade gone by. The Delhi-born cricketer has also left an indelible mark on the sport and has earned the respect of the cricketing fraternity worldwide through his sportsmanship.

English commentators during Paralympics badminton gold medal match



"His hero is Virat Kohli, the wonderful Indian cricketer....I think most people in India have Virat Kohli as sporting hero" pic.twitter.com/OElSW5TsDH — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 2, 2024

"Nitesh has a couple of World Championships, a silver medal, a gold from the Asian Para Games. His hero, he says, is Virat Kohli, wonderful Indian cricketer, who captained the national side. I think most people in India have Virat Kohli as their sporting hero.

The 29-year-old had told PTI:

"I also admire Virat Kohli because the way he has converted himself into a fit athlete -- like how he used to be before 2013 -- and how he is now so fit and so disciplined."

"Now I can feel that I have done something for the country" - Nitesh Kumar

After clinching his first Paralympics gold, Nitesh recalled how proud a moment it was to see the national flag going up and the anthem playing in the background.

"I had a quick call with my parents, and I could see tears in their eyes. They were hardly speaking anything. Now I can feel that I have done something for the country. When our national anthem started, and the Indian flag went up, I got goosebumps. I feel amazingly proud of myself."