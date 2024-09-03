Paris 2024 Paralympics Medal Table: Where Does India Stand After Gold Medals From Nitesh Kumar And Sumit Antil On Day 5?

Image: X

After a slow start to their Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign, India surged ahead on Day 5 with a spectacular haul of medals. The standout performers were Nitesh Kumar, who clinched gold in para-badminton, and Sumit Antil, who successfully defended his javelin gold in the F64 category.

This impressive medal rush catapulted India to 15th place in the overall standings, with a total of 15 medals, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, China continues to dominate the competition, sitting comfortably at the top of the rankings with a staggering 87 medals, which include 43 gold, 30 silver, and 14 bronze.

Great Britain follows in second place, boasting a total of 54 medals, including 29 gold, 15 silver, and 10 bronze. The United States holds the third position with a total of 42 medals—13 gold, 19 silver, and 10 bronze. Despite having fewer gold medals than the top two nations, their consistent performance across various events is evident in their well-rounded medal tally.

Brazil, ranked fourth, has earned 38 medals, including 12 gold, 8 silver, and 18 bronze. Their high number of bronze medals showcases their ability to reach the podium in numerous events. Host nation France is in fifth place with a total of 34 medals, consisting of 11 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris features 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.