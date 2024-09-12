Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Smooth & Environmentally Conscious Ganesh Immersion On 5th Day, Reports BMC

Ganesh Visarjan 2024 | Salman Ansari FPJ/ Representative Image

Mumbai: The immersion of Ganesh idols continued smoothly on the fifth day of the Ganesh festival, with thousands of devotees bidding farewell to their beloved Bappa. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a total of 2,574 immersions up to 6pm, with Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals accounting for 16 idols, 2,553 from households, and five from Hartalika celebrations.

An encouraging trend was the growing preference for eco-friendly immersions in artificial lakes. Of the total idols immersed, 1,092 were immersed in artificial ponds, including eight Sarvajanik idols, 1,081 household idols, and three Hartalika idols. This marks a significant shift towards environmentally conscious celebrations.

“The immersion experience this year was well-organized, and BMC’s artificial lakes are a great initiative,” said Rajesh Patil, a devotee from Dadar, who chose to immerse his household Ganesh idol in an artificial pond. “It feels good to contribute to saving our natural water bodies.”

Lakhs of devotees have sought blessings from Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals since the festival began, with massive crowds gathering at popular locations like Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli. The celebration extends to homes, where families welcome Ganpati for one-and-a-half to eleven days, marking the festive spirit with devotion and enthusiasm.

To manage the massive number of immersions, the BMC has set up 162 artificial ponds across the city and deployed additional staff at major immersion points. “Our goal is to ensure a safe and smooth immersion process while encouraging eco-friendly practices,” said a BMC official. The civic body has also provided mobile toilets, medical facilities, and increased security to handle the large crowds.

No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion process, according to officials, marking yet another peaceful day of the city’s beloved festival.