Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a school in Dadar; three persons injured

On November 2, fire broke out in Chhabildas CBSE School, Akashikar Path in Dadar area of Mumbai. The fire broke out because of the LPG cylinder gas blast.

According to BMC's Mumbai Fire brigade, the incident was reported around 5.21 am in the morning and it was a level 1 fire. The fire was extinguished by the public using fire extinguishers available and a firefighter using a small hose.

The fire was spread to the electric wiring in the school, installation, eatables, cloths and other flammable items at the kitchen of programme hall on second floor of the school building.

In the fire at ground plus two storey structure, three persons sustained injuries while two cars in the school premises were damaged. The injured persons were sent to Sion Hospital for treatment.

According to MFB, the injured persons are Bharat Madhu Singh (26), Javed Ali (38_ and Gopal Nakul Sahu (50) and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital meanwhile both Singh and Ali's condition is stable, the officials said.

Two major fire incidents

Two fire incidents were reported in the city on October 28 in the city. The first was reported from Kurla Market while the second blaze was reported in a residential building at Mazgaon.

Kurla Fire

In the Kurla incident, the fire engulfed 5-6 cloth galas on 3rd Gulab Gully, opposite Delux Hotel at LBS Marg near Kutir Mandal. According to Fire Brigade officials, the blaze was confined to the electric wiring and wooden installations at the ground-plus-one structure.

Mazgaon fire

The second incident was reported from Ahmad Building at Tulsi Wadi, Gun Powder Road, Mazgaon, opposite Nana Nani Park. The fire engulfed an apartment on the second floor of the ground-plus-three-storey building. The Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze within an hour.

Station officer Rafiq Shaikh who attended the fire said, “A motorcycle battery that was kept for charging in the house caused the fire. Fortunately, no one got injured in the incident.