Mumbai: Diwali sees rise in fire incidents despite advisory, says MFB

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received 37 calls of fires caused by Diwali crackers inthe last three days. Out of it, 75% of these calls were received on October 24, the first day of Diwali.

Fire officials confirmed that there were no injuries. Meanwhile, several incidents of fire due to the bursting of firecrackers were reported across the state including five in Thane on Monday. On an average, the MFB receives 11 calls to put outfires daily, the incidences go up during Diwali, as per data.

Post-pandemic, the number of cases during Diwali is comparatively more. Last year the MFB received 65 calls, this year from October 22 to 25, the fire brigade received 85 calls. Nearly 50% of fires were due to the bursting of firecrackers, according to the data given by fire officials.

Earlier on Sunday, a minor fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel, while another incident was reported ina residential building at Goregaon East on Monday night. No injuries were reported as the fire was extinguished on time. " While bursting firecrackers, people, especially youngsters, ignore safety rules for fun, risking their lives and that of others,” said a fire official.

Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer said, "We have released an advisory and appealed to people to take precautions while bursting fire crackers to avoid any untoward incident." The MFB had initiated an awareness campaign this year by posting advisory and informative videos on social media.