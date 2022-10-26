e-Paper Get App
Mira Bhayandar reports 23 fires on Diwali; ₹13L goods gutted

According to the fire brigade officials, 21 out of 23 fires broke out in heaps of garbage that had piled up on roadsides.

Suresh Golani, October 26, 2022
Mira Bhayandar reports 23 fires on Diwali; ₹13L goods gutted | Representative Image
A total of 23 fire-related incidents occurred on Diwali night as bursting of firecrackers reverberated across the twin-city. No casualties were reported but goods worth Rs 13 lakh were gutted in three blazes.

In one incident reported from the sixth and seventh floor residential duplex in Naya Nagar in Mira Road, a stray firecracker landed on the compressor of the air-conditioning system. This triggered a massive fire which led to destruction of valuables and cash amounting Rs7 lakh.

The firefighters managed to save Rs 3.5 lakh cash from being charred. “Apart from regular arrangements at all our fire stations, we had stationed six additional fire tenders at strategic locations following civic chief Dilip Dhole's orders. As a result, our teams managed to reach the fire spots almost immediately after getting the call from the central unit,” said chief fire officer Prakash Borade.

