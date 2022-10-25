During Diwali 2022, house gutted and 15 incidents of fire reported in Pune, no casualty recorded. | Representative Image

Pune: At least 15 incidents of blazes due to firecrackers were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city on the occasion of Diwali and in one incident an entire house was gutted, a fire official said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at the house located in Aundh area late Monday night, the official from the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department said.

He said 15 incidents of fire, suspected to have been caused due to firecrackers, were reported from various parts of Pune between 7 pm and 11 pm on Monday.

Four BHK Flat gutted

In one such incident, a fire broke out in a four BHK (bedroom hall kitchen) flat located on the first floor of a 12-storey building in Aundh area, he said.

"Following the call, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot where 30 to 35 residents were shifted to the terrace for safety and the fire was doused," the official said.

No one was injured in the incident, but the entire flat was gutted in the blaze, he said. "As per some eye-witnesses, the fire broke out in the flat due to firecrackers," the official said.

He said the other incidents of fire were reported from various areas including Katraj, BT Kawade Road, Narhe, Vishrantwadi, Warje Malwadi, Sinhgad Road area, Guruwar Peth, Lohegaon, Wadgaon Sherri, Balewadi and Budhwar Peth.

Read Also Maharashtra reports several fire incidents including 5 in Thane due to bursting of firecrackers