HomeMumbaiMaharashtra reports several fire incidents including 5 in Thane due to bursting of firecrackers

A fire broke out in Vasai godown while Thane reported five different incidents of fire and another fire broke out in a Goregaon building.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra reports several fire incidents including 5 in Thane due to bursting of firecrackers | Representative Image
Palghar: Several incidents of fire was reported from Maharashtra on Monday. In the Vasai area of the Palghar district, a fire broke out in a footwear godown. Following this, fire tenders on the spot.

According to the Vasai fire department, no casualties were reported.

article-image

As many as five incidents of fire were reported at different locations in Thane, due to the bursting of firecrackers, said Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a house in a building in Goregaon East in Mumbai. A team of the fire brigade was deployed on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty has been reported.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Fires caused  by defective electric circuits

According to data from the Mumbai Fire Brigade revealed that 70% of the fires reported in city in last four years was caused by defective electric circuits.

According to the MFB data, 17,527 fires were reported from 2019 to 2022. Out of it 12,117 were of electric-origin. The main reasons for the short circuits are lack of maintenance, poor quality of materials used for wiring and overloading. After the fire in Sachinam Heights, a decision was taken by higher authorities to make electrical audits of buildings mandatory.

article-image

