Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building in Goregaon; no injuries | Pixabay

A level one fire broke out in two flats on the 7th floor of a building in Goregaon on Monday night, no injuries were reported, said, fire officials.

The fire incident occurred around 9.30 pm in two flats in a ground plus seven-storey building at Dhiraj Valley, Gokul Dham, Mohan Gokhale Road, Goregaon East.

According to the fire department, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, ambulance, and ward staff were rushed at the spot. The fire was doused off within half an hour.

“There were no injuries and the residents were immediately evacuated to safety,” said a fire officer.

“The fire was mainly confined to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, false ceiling, bed, table, chairs, bed cushion, household articles etc. in flat no. 701 and 702 on the seventh floor,” added the officer.