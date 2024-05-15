Mumbai: 12 Booked Including Society Members and Their Friends In Abetment To Suicide Case Of 47-Year-Old Man

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: The body of a 47-year-old man was discovered behind BSNL Colony at Gorai Road, Borivali (West), earlier this month. His wife has filed a case against 12 people, including society members and their friends, for allegedly abetting his suicide.

According to the police, a suicide note was found in his pocket, citing mental and physical harassment by the accused as the reason. He had consumed poison, leading to his death. The case was lodged at Borivali police station on May 12.

As per the police report, Jigna Gajjar lived with her husband Tejas and their 16-year-old son in Marina Enclave, Janaklyan area. Tejas worked as a share trader, while Jigna ran a parlour. Jigna’s complaint states that on May 6, her husband’s body was discovered near a drain behind BSNL Colony, after she reported him missing.

The police registered an accidental death case, and found a suicide note in Tejas’ possession. Investigations uncovered disputes Tejas had with neighbours in his building, ranging from lift blockages to loud music complaints and accusations of the evil eye. The complaint also mentions hostile encounters with Tejas even at the gym.

Simultaneously, Tejas faced a case under Section 509 (intended insult to modesty of a woman) filed by his neighbours. Upon learning of this, Tejas left home on May 3, and his wife reporting him missing on May 4. Tejas’ body was discovered on May 6. Jigna alleges that the stress from the case caused Tejas significant mental stress.