Mumbai: Narrow escape for two, car catches fire immediately after driver and owner come out of it

The fire brigade and the police rushed to the spot. The firefighters began dousing off the fire but the car was completely burnt.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
Narrow escape for two as car catches fire immediately after driver and owner come out of it. |
Mumbai: A driver of a car and it’s owner had a narrow escape from a fatal incident near Matunga on Tuesday, as the car caught fire minutes after the driver sensed smoke coming out of it after which both got out of the car.

According to the Matunga police, the driver along with the owner of the car were headed from Thane to Malabar Hill when the incident occurred. They had reached near B A road when smoke started coming out of the car and the driver noticed it.

“He immediately pulled the car to the side and got out, he made the owner of the car also get out of the car. As soon as they were out, the car caught fire and burst into flames,” said senior police inspector, Deepak Chavan, Matunga police station.

The fire brigade and the police rushed to the spot. The fire fighters began dousing off the fire but the car was completely burnt.

“Fortunately there were no causalities or injures reported. The driver acted on time and both were unharmed,” added the senior inspector.

The traffic was stopped from both the ends of the road for around 30 minutes till the fire was doused off, after which the traffic flow was resumed.

