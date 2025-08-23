Mumbai Horror: 3-Yr-Old Boy Body Found Inside Dustbin In Train Bathroom; Central Railway, Police Issue Statement - VIDEO | FPJ | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a deeply disturbing incident, the body of a 3-year-old boy was found inside a dustbin in the bathroom of AC coach B2 of the Kushinagar Express (Train No. 22537) in the early hours of Saturday. The shocking discovery was made when the train arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai, following its journey from Gorakhpur.

According to reports, the incident came to light around 1:00 am, when cleaning staff began cleaning the coaches after the train’s arrival. The Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Swapnil Nila, confirmed the details.

He mentioned, "This morning, the 22537 Kushinagar Express, running from Gorakhpur, arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. When the cleaning staff was cleaning the train, they found a child left in the B2 coach of the Third AC. After that, the staff took the child to the hospital, where it was declared dead..."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the body of a child found in a coach of the Kushinagar Express, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila says, "This morning, the 22537 Kushinagar Express, running from Gorakhpur, arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. When the cleaning staff was cleaning… pic.twitter.com/3nCVxREJKX — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Further, he added that, "The child is about 3-4 years old... GRP and State Civil Police were informed... Further investigation is underway... We are trying to find out from where the child boarded the train and where the child was going. Was there anyone else with him?... CCTV footage is being checked... Some marks were found near the neck of the child in the beginning, and the condition of the child seemed bad, " as reported by news agency ANI.

The child, now confirmed to be a resident of Amroli, had reportedly been kidnapped two days prior, according to the Commissioner of Police, Railways, Mumbai, Rakesh Kalasagar.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Commissioner of Police, Railways, Mumbai, Rakesh Kalasagar says, "It is a very shocking and sad incident where we found the body of a three-year-old child in the bathroom of a coach of Kushinagar Express near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)... The four-year-old… pic.twitter.com/BHf9rS78oM — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

He mentioned, "It is a very shocking and sad incident where we found the body of a three-year-old child in the bathroom of a coach of Kushinagar Express near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)... The four-year-old child is a resident of Amroli. A kidnapping case was registered in Amroli two days ago... The post-mortem of the body is being done... We are searching for the accused... We can see a cut injury on the neck... The accused is his close relative, " as reported.

Police are now analysing CCTV footage, questioning passengers, and reviewing train records to identify how and when the child boarded the train, and who may have been accompanying her. The post-mortem report is awaited, and a murder investigation is now underway. Officials have confirmed that the primary suspect is a close relative of the child.