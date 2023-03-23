Mumbai: Discounted metro train passes launched for line 2A & 7 commuters

FPJ

Mumbai: Finally, metro train passes have been launched for Metro lines 2A and 7 operating in the western suburbs. To popularise usage of season pass, 15-20% discount will be offered by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL).

The authorities believe that having a metro pass in place will help in increasing the ridership. Daily, an average of over 1.35 lakh passengers take a ride on the red and yellow metro routes.

4 types of metro passes launched

On Thursday, MMMOCL announced special trip passes for Mumbai Metro commuters. At the moment, people frequently travelling in metros and using the Mumbai 1 card can now avail a special 15% discount on 45 trips and 20% discount on 60 trips. All these trips would be prepaid, with a validity of 30 days.

Also, an unlimited trip pass has been introduced for people visiting Mumbai or are on a day trip and require going to multiple destinations at different time slots. This unlimited trip pass for a single day will be made available for ₹80.

The fourth variant is a three days unlimited trip pass priced at ₹200. Speaking at the announcement S V R Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, Chairman & Managing Director, MMMOCL said, “MMMOCL is constantly innovating and adding value to the overall travel experience of the Mumbai Metro commuters. These travel plans will go a long way in easing out the ticketing process, help save time and benefit people with discount options as well. We want to encourage maximum people to use the Mumbai 1 National Common Mobility Card.”

Metro passes will help increase daily ridership

Presently, an average of 1,160 commuters purchase smart cards daily and on an average 27,300 passengers travel in both the recently commissioned metro lines using this card daily.

Those commuters having Mumbai 1 National Common Mobility Card can also use them at the retail stores and during their journey in BEST buses as well. This card is available at all the Metro 2A and 7 stations.