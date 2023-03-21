 'Nobody does it better': Mumbai commuters spot 'naughty' message on LED board near WEH Metro station in Andheri
Drivers and motorists took photos and videos of the board and shared them on Twitter tagging the city's civic body. While it is yet to be ascertained who changed the message on the display board and what action has been initiated, this is not the first time this has happened.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | Twitter

In yet another bizarre incident from Mumbai, motorists passing by the Western Express Highway metro station were welcome with a 'naughty' message on a LED sign board erected nearby. It is yet to be ascertained as to who had installed the sign board.

Drivers, motorists took photos and videos of the board and shared it on Twitter tagging the city's civic body. The LED signboard read, "Naughty America! Nobody! Nobody Does it Better! Oh yeee."

While it is yet to be ascertained who changed the message on display board and what action has been initiated, this is not the first time this has happened.

Similar incidents reported earlier

Earlier in March, a speed-limit sign board displayed an expletive message in Navi Mumbai. Many motorists had then filmed and brought it to the police's notice. The police had cut off electricity supply to the speed limit signage and were conducting a probe into the same.

In January this year, similar incident was reported near the Haji Ali-Lotus junction wherein a LED board meant to relay traffic information and messages such as “Don't Drink & Drive” and “No Smoking”, started relaying messages such as “Smoke Weed”.

The supervisor of the private company that had installed the LED board said that someone had fraudulently made technical changes in the electronic LED board system and had altered the messages.

Earlier in November, a video of an abusive sign board with the phrase "बघतोय काय लव**" put up in the Powai area, went viral on social media. The signboard displayed the expletives for two whole days.

