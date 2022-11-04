Mumbai: Abusive 'Baghtoy Kay Lav**a' signage in Powai outside Indian Overseas Bank goes viral; watch video | Screen Grab

Mumbai: Strange things happen in the city of dreams, Mumbai. In another such incident, a video of an abusive signage put up in Powai area of the city, next to Indian Overseas Bank, has gone viral on the internet, and suprisingly enough this signage also follows the newly meted out rule of Marathi singage of the civic body of Mumbai the BMC.

In the viral video the signage that reads "बघतोय काय लव**" is apparently from Mumbai's Powai area. The signage has now existed for whole two days now and has not been removed since. We also tried to reach out to Powai Plaza and India Overseas Bank for a logical explanation for this fiasco but the calls went unanswered.

It is there since yesterday night. pic.twitter.com/h5wqB3JFOs — Shubham (@nerd_56) November 4, 2022

Ever since the video has gone viral, the netizens have come with their own theories as to why this incident must have happened.

Some are saying, the intern must've been fired and therefore before leaving the organizations he took a perfect revenge.