Watch: Fired conductor's 'unique' revenge against MP bus owner, netizens in splits

Bus conductor's revenge on the owner of the bus, after being fired | Twitter/ Apurva Bharadwaj

On Sunday night, the passengers at Satna bus stand in Madhya Pradesh were treated to a bizarre incident. A bus of Sukheja Travels was standing to leave from Satna to Indore. But the LED image on the windscreen of the bus displayed an expletive with the name of the bus owner instead of the name of the bus company and the destination.

When the bus at the stand became a topic of discussion, the bus owner immediately got the display turned off. The video of this incident is now going viral on the internet media.

'Mischief by ex-employee'

According to a Jagran report, BJP leader Satish Sukheja is the owner of this bus. The owner has filed a complaint at Kolgawan police station. While registering the complaint, Sukheja feared that it could be a mischief of one of his old employees named Salman Khan, who was fired a few months back.

सतना से इंदौर जाने वाली सुखेजा बस सर्विस के मालिक ने अपने एक कंडक्टर को गाली देकर नौकरी से निकाल दिया उसने गाली का बदला किस प्रकार लिया, आप बस डिस्प्ले देखकर समझ जाएंगे उसने जाते जाते display CPU का पासवर्ड बदल दिया है । अब नया CPU इंस्टाल होगा जिसकी कीमत 55000 है🤣 😂 #घोरकलजुग pic.twitter.com/xaPFZzam8V — अपूर्व اپوروا Apurva Bhardwaj (@grafidon) October 19, 2022

Reports claim, to change the display board’s text, the owner would have to install a new CPU, which will cost around Rs 55,000.

The reason behind the display of abuse in the bus display was some mischief or a well-planned conspiracy to defame the owner, it could not be ascertained.