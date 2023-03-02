e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Motorists on Palm beach Road 'abused' by expletive display board; visuals surface

A civic official has said that the power supply has already been cut to the display board and that the matter is being looked into.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Motorists on Palm beach Road 'abused' by expletive display board | Screengrab

In a bizarre incident reported from Navi Mumbai, motorists travelling on the Nerul stretch of Palm Beach Road on Wednesday were 'abused' by a speed limit display board displaying expletives in Hindi.

A video of the board has gone viral on social media.

Several drivers took pictures and videos of the expletive display board which is set up for the purpose of warning motorists to drive under the speed limit of 60km.

Power supply to the display board cut off

Soon after the incident, civic officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) switched off the display board to avoid further embarrassment.

While responding to the incident on Twitter, the Navi Mumbai Police said that the complaint has been forwarded to the concerned cyber unit and police station.

"We have forwarded this complaint to concerned cyber unit and police station," the Navi Mumbai Police wrote in a tweet.

article-image

Similar incidents reported earlier

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that such an incident has been reported.

In January this year, a similar incident was reported near the Haji Ali-Lotus junction in which an LED board which was meant to relay traffic information and messages such as “Don't Drink & Drive” and “No Smoking”, started relaying messages such as “Smoke Weed”.

The supervisor of the private company that had installed the LED board said that someone had fraudulently made technical changes in the electronic LED board system and had altered the messages.

Earlier in November, a video of an abusive sign board with the phrase "बघतोय काय लव**" put up in the Powai area, went viral on social media.

The signboard displayed the expletives for two whole days.

article-image
