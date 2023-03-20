Mumbai: Andheri West and Gundavali metro stations have the highest footfalls | AFP

Mumbai: Next week, it will be two months since Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the passenger trend shows that Andheri West (D N Nagar) and Gundavali have the most footfalls. Moreover, Kandivali West to Andheri West and return is the most popular route.

Line 2A from Dahisar East to Andheri West (D N Nagar) and line 7 between Dahisar East and Gundavali (Andheri Western Express Highway) have a length of 18.6 km and 16.5 km, respectively. The entire stretch was inaugurated on January 19 and metro services opened to the public on January 20.

The passenger trend statistics accessed by The Free Press Journal show that the metro ridership between Andheri West (D N Nagar) and Kandivali West, Dahanukarwadi to Andheri West, and return are high as well.

In the last 53 days, 1,06,470 passengers took a ride from Kandivali West to Andheri West, and 99,140 passengers took the way back to Kandivali West, therefore, the daily average ridership was 2,009 and 1,871 passengers, respectively.

On average, there were 1,837 riders between Dahanukarwadi and Andheri West (D N Nagar) or 97,386 during the 53 days.

The data showed that Andheri West (D N Nagar) on Metro 2B and Gundavali on Metro 7 have the most footfalls in the daily average range of 14,000 to 15,000. These two stations have an interchange with the Metro 1 line of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar. Andheri West is connected to D N Nagar metro station and Gundavali with the Western Express Highway.

Daily, an average of over 1.35 lakh passengers take a ride on Metro lines 2A and 7 corridors. In the 53 days, 71,88,761 passengers commuted on both metro corridors. A breakup of the ridership data between the Red and Yellow lines show that Metro 2B or Yellow Line had 44,14,195 commuters in the 53 days or 83,287 passengers daily making it more popular. Likewise, 27,74,566 passengers took a ride on the Red line or an average of 52,350 commuters daily.