Mumbai Crime Watch: Rape accused former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta still at large, cops clueless

Nearly two days after former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta was booked for rape and harassing a woman corporator of his own party, the Mira Road police is still clueless about his whereabouts.

Mehta’s accomplice Sanjay Tharthare who is a co-accused, is also absconding along with the tainted former legislator.

On the other hand, the complainant claimed of receiving threats on her phone on Saturday. “Yes, based on the complaint we have lodged a non-cognizable offence against the unidentified caller," confirmed Deputy SP- Shantaram Valvi.

The police searched the residence and offices of the legislator, but he had already fled and was trying to procure an anticipatory bail, sources revealed. The complaint who hails from the backward community, has alleged that Mehta, initially on emotional grounds and later on the virtue of his political clout, sexually assaulted her for nearly two decades under the false pretext of marriage.