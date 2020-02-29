Mumbai Crime Watch: Kolsewadi Police arrest gym trainer for sexually harassing minor

The Kolsewadi police on Friday arrested a gym trainer for allegedly sexually harassing a minor who went to train at his gym.

The police said the accused has been identified as Ganesh Gangor, 34, who is the owner and trainer of a gym in Tisgaon area in Kalyan.

The 17-year-old victim, resides at Tisgaon Naka in Kalyan. She is an undergraduate and studies in a Kalyan based college. She had joined the gym two days before, said the police.

In her statement, the victim said that during the workout on Thursday, the gym trainer, allegedly touched her inappropriately. Following which, she left from the gym and went home, and narrated the entire incident to her parents.

The victim along with her parents approached the Kolsewadi Police station and booked a case against Ganesh Gangor under section 354(A) of Indian Penal Code and under the 8 section of POCSO Act.

Kiran Wagh, Police Sub Inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, "After we booked a case against the accused, we have arrested him from Kalyan. He has been produced before the court and has been remanded police custody for one day."