Maharashtra Proposes Exemption For HGVs With Driver Assist Systems From Cleaner Requirement

The Maharashtra state government has issued a draft notification proposing an exemption for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) equipped with advanced Driver Assist Systems (DAS) from the mandatory requirement of carrying an onboard cleaner or assistant.

Draft Notification Issued

The draft, published by the Home Department on August 20, 2025, seeks to amend Rule 249 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The public and transporters have been invited to submit objections or suggestions in writing to the Transport Commissioner’s Office in Mumbai by August 29, 2025. Feedback received within this period will be reviewed before the final notification is issued.

Key Provisions of the Amendment

The proposed Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (First Amendment) Rules, 2025 include:

HGVs with advanced Driver Assist Systems (DAS) will no longer need a cleaner or attendant.

Exemption will not apply to articulated semi-trailer vehicles and hydraulic trailers transporting over-dimensional consignments. These categories will still require assistants due to their operational complexity and higher safety needs.

Long-Standing Demand of Transporters

The move follows sustained demands by transporters and HGV owner associations, who argued that the cleaner requirement was outdated in light of modern vehicle technologies.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik acknowledged that stakeholders raised these concerns during protests and consultations, citing increased operational costs and unnecessary penalties.

“For years, HGV operators were fined Rs 1,500 daily for non-compliance, leading to widespread harassment and financial strain,” said a Mumbai-based truck owner.

Industry Reaction

Bal Malkit Singh, Advisor and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, welcomed the decision.

“The issue had faced bureaucratic delays, having passed through multiple departments including Law & Judiciary and Home Affairs. However, continued lobbying by industry bodies appears to have finally borne fruit,” Singh said. “This is not just an administrative decision — it is a victory for every trucker, transporter, and stakeholder who stood united. Our efforts have saved crores in potential fines and eliminated the mental harassment of our hardworking drivers.”

Impact on Industry

If finalised, the amendment is expected to:

Reduce manpower requirements for fleet operators.

Encourage adoption of modern DAS-enabled vehicles.

Lower compliance-related costs.

Safety Concerns Remain

Despite industry support, road safety experts and transport unions are expected to scrutinize the proposal closely. Their main concerns include potential increases in driver workload and accident risks in the absence of a cleaner.

The state government has emphasized that the objective is to strike a balance between road safety and operational efficiency, especially as the logistics sector embraces technology-driven models.