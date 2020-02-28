Mumbai Crime Watch: Former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta booked for rape and harassment of woman corporator

As the state government gears up to pass 'Disha Act' that provides for harsher punishments to those guilty of crimes against women, the opposition (BJP) suffered an embarrassing blow on Friday when two people including former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta were booked on charges of raping and harassing a woman corporator of their own party in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

A case under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered at the Mira Road police station on Friday against Mehta and his accomplice Sanjay Tharthare. However, no arrests had been made till reports last came in.

The police swung into action after the woman posted a video on social media platforms, claiming the harassment and threat to her life from Mehta and his cronies. In the video which was apparently shot at the IG office (Konkan Range), the teary-eyed woman also revealed about a sting operation to expose Mehta's illegal and immoral activities.