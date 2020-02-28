Mumbai Traffic Update: Full list of new speed limits for 11 Mumbai city roads

Mumbai: Following a fresh notification fresh by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have revised speed limits on 11 major roads and bridges including the JJ Flyover. The motorists can now drive upto 60kmph on JJ flyover, with a maximum of 35 mph on the curves. Earlier, the motorists had to limit their speed between 30-50kmph, failing which they were issued an e-challan by speed detecting cameras installed.

The other roads which will witness a revised speed limits are Eastern Freeway, Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express Highway (EEH), Sion-Panvel road, Lalbaug flyover, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Bandra Worli Sea Link, Bandra and Worli side curve and Marine Drive.

Moreover, the MORTH guidelines have given an absolute speed limit of 70kmph in the city, that of Marine Drive was also decreased from 80kmph to 70kmph. Traffic police officials, the limit of 80 kmph has been retained for both the Eastern Freeway and Bandra-Worli Sea Link as there is no pedestrian movement here. However, new speed limits of 35-45 kmph have been introduced for bends and curves. Police will also launch campaigns to appeal to motorists to observe the speed limits from next week.