Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 28, 2020

Due to traffic snarls, roads closed and pothole-ridden roads Mumbaikars usually try and avoid taking out their vehicles out on streets. Recently, a study report by IDFC Institute has revealed that drivers Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic.
While drivers waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, they end up spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic. The traffic situation worsens during the rainy season.
Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom, revealed that during the rush-hour journey in Mumbai takes 65 percent longer. "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said. Mumbai was even ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world.
Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana
6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
7. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi
8. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Chowki
9. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
10. Morland Road near Nagpada
11. Musa Killedar street near Agripada
12. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
13. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
14. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X
15. GD Ambekar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar
