Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 28, 2020

Due to traffic snarls, roads closed and pothole-ridden roads Mumbaikars usually try and avoid taking out their vehicles out on streets. Recently, a study report by IDFC Institute has revealed that drivers Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic.

While drivers waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, they end up spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic. The traffic situation worsens during the rainy season.

Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom, revealed that during the rush-hour journey in Mumbai takes 65 percent longer. "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said. Mumbai was even ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world.