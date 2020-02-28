Mumbai Weather Update: No respite from heat as maximum temperature to hover around 37°C today

A day after mercury rose to record-high levels of 38.4 °C on Thursday, Mumbaikars to get no respite from heat on Friday as maximum temperature is likely to touch 37°C, as per IMD's weather forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its weather forecast stated that 37°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 21°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 36°C and the minimum will be 21°C.

The financial capital of the country will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 49% in in Santacruz and 63% in Colaba, IMD said in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 151 (Moderate) on Friday morning.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded highest maximum temperature of the season. "As predicted, #Mumbai recorded highest #maximum #temperature of the season. That is 38.4 degree," Mahesh Palawat, the Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather tweeted.