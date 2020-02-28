Mumbai Weather Update: No respite from heat as maximum temperature to hover around 37°C today

A day after mercury rose to record-high levels of 38.4 °C on Thursday, Mumbaikars to get no respite from heat on Friday as maximum temperature is likely to touch 37°C, as per IMD's weather forecast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its weather forecast stated that 37°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 21°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 36°C and the minimum will be 21°C.
The financial capital of the country will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 49% in in Santacruz and 63% in Colaba, IMD said in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 151 (Moderate) on Friday morning.
On Thursday, Mumbai recorded highest maximum temperature of the season. "As predicted, #Mumbai recorded highest #maximum #temperature of the season. That is 38.4 degree," Mahesh Palawat, the Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather tweeted.
The IMD has also predicted that Mumbaikars should brace their selves for a heat wave in next 48 hours. "Dry weather likely over the region today. Heat wave conditions expected in some parts of Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg during next 24 hours," tweeted K S Hosalikar, director general, IMD.
The maximum temperature on Thursday in Santacruz was 38.4 °C and in Colaba was 35.4 °C, making it highest maximum temperature of this season and the third-highest for the month over the past 10 years.
