Mumbaikars brace for heat wave in 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai: Mumbaikars should brace for a ‘heat wave’ in the next 48 hours, warned the India Meteorological Department on Thursday. IMD officials said the temperature is likely to touch 38 degree Celcius, six degrees above normal, however the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celcius. Health experts have urged Mumbaikars to stay indoors and drink enough water to avoid dehydration.
“Dry weather is likely over the region due to which heat wave conditions are expected in some parts of Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during the next 24 hours,” tweeted KS Hosalikar, director general, IMD.
He further said the heat wave conditions are for isolated parts of the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, due to a lower-level anti-cyclonic circulation over Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra, which is bringing warm easterly to north-easterly winds over Mumbai.
“For the coastal areas of Mumbai, if the increase in temperature is more than five degrees and reported by multiple stations continuously for at least two days, it is considered a heat wave,” added Hosalikar.
The maxiumum temperature recorded on Thursday was slightly drop to 38.4degree Celcius at Santacruz and 35.4 degree Celcius in Colaba. However the minimum temperature was hovering between 20 degree to 22. The relative humidity level recorded was about 36% in Santacruz and 58% in Colaba.
“At 38.4 degree Celsius the city has recorded the second highest maximum temperature of this season. The temperature are likely to increase further,” said an official.
Health experts have advised residents of Mumbai to stay indoors and drink enough water to avoid dehydration. “Considering that moisture levels and temperatures are both high, it can lead to dehydration or heat exhaustion,” said doctors,
IMD officials also said that temperatures warmer than normal might be experienced across India between March and May. “Seasonal [March to May] average temperatures over many of the subdivisions from northwest and neighbouring central India are likely to be above normal by more than one degree Celsius,” he said.
