Mumbaikars brace for heat wave in 48 hours, says IMD

“For the coastal areas of Mumbai, if the increase in temperature is more than five degrees and reported by multiple stations continuously for at least two days, it is considered a heat wave,” added Hosalikar.

The maxiumum temperature recorded on Thursday was slightly drop to 38.4degree Celcius at Santacruz and 35.4 degree Celcius in Colaba. However the minimum temperature was hovering between 20 degree to 22. The relative humidity level recorded was about 36% in Santacruz and 58% in Colaba.

“At 38.4 degree Celsius the city has recorded the second highest maximum temperature of this season. The temperature are likely to increase further,” said an official.

Health experts have advised residents of Mumbai to stay indoors and drink enough water to avoid dehydration. “Considering that moisture levels and temperatures are both high, it can lead to dehydration or heat exhaustion,” said doctors,

IMD officials also said that temperatures warmer than normal might be experienced across India between March and May. “Seasonal [March to May] average temperatures over many of the subdivisions from northwest and neighbouring central India are likely to be above normal by more than one degree Celsius,” he said.