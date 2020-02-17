Air quality falls to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts thunderstorm with lightning

New Delhi: The pollution level in the national capital on Monday stood in the "very poor" category, and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 303, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city docked 123 and 234, respectively.