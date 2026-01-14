Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest Festival

Chennai: Pongal is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions. This festival marks the season of harvest and is observed with great enthusiasm and reverence for four days. Each day of Pongal has its own unique rituals and significance. The auspicious festival, observed mostly in Tamil Nadu state, lasts four days, and the most important day is Thai Pongal. Here's everything you need to know about the four Pongal days, including their dates, meanings, and more related to this traditional harvest festival.
Pongal: A four-day harvest festival
Bhogi Pandigai
The first day is dedicated to discarding old belongings, symbolising a fresh start. People light bonfires to burn old items, marking the end of negativity. Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, a day before Makar Sankranti.
Bhogi 2026: Date and muhurat
Bhogi Pandigai on Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Bhogi Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14
Thai Pongal
This is the main day of the festival, when the traditional dish Pongal (a sweet rice dish) is prepared and offered to the Sun God. Families come together to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The traditional dish is cooked in an earthen pot, and the cooking is usually done outdoors in the morning, symbolising reverence for nature and agriculture.
Thai Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat
Thai Pongal on Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Thai Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM
Mattu Pongal
On this day, farmers honour their cattle, recognising their role in agriculture. Cattle are adorned with garlands, and rituals are performed to thank them for their hard work.
Mattu Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat
Mattu Pongal on Thursday, January 15, 2026
Mattu Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14
Kaanum Pongal
The final day is about social gatherings and spending time with family and friends. People visit relatives, enjoy festive meals, and strengthen their bonds.
Kaanum Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat
Kaanum Pongal on Friday, January 16, 2026
Kaanum Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14