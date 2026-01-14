Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest Festival

Celebrate The Spirit Of Pongal 2026 |

Chennai: Pongal is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions. This festival marks the season of harvest and is observed with great enthusiasm and reverence for four days. Each day of Pongal has its own unique rituals and significance. The auspicious festival, observed mostly in Tamil Nadu state, lasts four days, and the most important day is Thai Pongal. Here's everything you need to know about the four Pongal days, including their dates, meanings, and more related to this traditional harvest festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pongal: A four-day harvest festival

Bhogi Pandigai

The first day is dedicated to discarding old belongings, symbolising a fresh start. People light bonfires to burn old items, marking the end of negativity. Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, a day before Makar Sankranti.

#TamilNadu: People in #Chennai celebrate Bhogi Pongal with vibrant traditional rituals, lighting bonfires at dawn to mark the discarding of the old and the welcoming of new beginnings, filling the city with warmth, devotion, and festive spirit. 🔥🌾#BhogiPongal pic.twitter.com/hf92pGmkWB — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 14, 2026

Bhogi 2026: Date and muhurat

Bhogi Pandigai on Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Bhogi Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14

Thai Pongal

This is the main day of the festival, when the traditional dish Pongal (a sweet rice dish) is prepared and offered to the Sun God. Families come together to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The traditional dish is cooked in an earthen pot, and the cooking is usually done outdoors in the morning, symbolising reverence for nature and agriculture.

STORY | Pongal a global festival, cherished by Tamil community world over: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Pongal, which gave the message of maintaining harmonious balance with nature, has emerged as a global festival, cherished by Tamilians world over.… pic.twitter.com/DXxeHlJVV5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2026

Thai Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat

Thai Pongal on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Thai Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM

Mattu Pongal

On this day, farmers honour their cattle, recognising their role in agriculture. Cattle are adorned with garlands, and rituals are performed to thank them for their hard work.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mattu Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat

Mattu Pongal on Thursday, January 15, 2026

Mattu Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14

Kaanum Pongal

The final day is about social gatherings and spending time with family and friends. People visit relatives, enjoy festive meals, and strengthen their bonds.

The beauty & meaning of Pongal of Tamil Nadu✨



cc: saiparveensharma https://t.co/7PJpFyHiZQ pic.twitter.com/askfmRaTX5 — namasteFirst (@namastefirst) January 14, 2026

Kaanum Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat

Kaanum Pongal on Friday, January 16, 2026

Kaanum Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14