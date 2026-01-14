 Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest Festival

Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest Festival

Pongal festival marks the season of harvest and is observed with great enthusiasm and reverence for four days. Each day of Pongal has its own unique rituals and significance. The auspicious festival, observed mostly in Tamil Nadu state, lasts four days, and the most important day is Thai Pongal.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Celebrate The Spirit Of Pongal 2026 |

Chennai: Pongal is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions. This festival marks the season of harvest and is observed with great enthusiasm and reverence for four days. Each day of Pongal has its own unique rituals and significance. The auspicious festival, observed mostly in Tamil Nadu state, lasts four days, and the most important day is Thai Pongal. Here's everything you need to know about the four Pongal days, including their dates, meanings, and more related to this traditional harvest festival.

Pongal: A four-day harvest festival

Bhogi Pandigai

The first day is dedicated to discarding old belongings, symbolising a fresh start. People light bonfires to burn old items, marking the end of negativity. Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, a day before Makar Sankranti.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel
Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show
Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show
'India Moving Towards Knowledge-Based Economy; Major Curriculum Reforms Planned In NITs': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'India Moving Towards Knowledge-Based Economy; Major Curriculum Reforms Planned In NITs': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhogi 2026: Date and muhurat

Bhogi Pandigai on Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Bhogi Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14

Thai Pongal

This is the main day of the festival, when the traditional dish Pongal (a sweet rice dish) is prepared and offered to the Sun God. Families come together to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The traditional dish is cooked in an earthen pot, and the cooking is usually done outdoors in the morning, symbolising reverence for nature and agriculture.

Thai Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat

Thai Pongal on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Thai Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM

Mattu Pongal

On this day, farmers honour their cattle, recognising their role in agriculture. Cattle are adorned with garlands, and rituals are performed to thank them for their hard work.

Mattu Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat

Mattu Pongal on Thursday, January 15, 2026

Mattu Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14

Kaanum Pongal

The final day is about social gatherings and spending time with family and friends. People visit relatives, enjoy festive meals, and strengthen their bonds.

Kaanum Pongal 2026: Date and muhurat

Kaanum Pongal on Friday, January 16, 2026

Kaanum Pongal Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, January 14

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest...
Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns...
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns...
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell
WPL 2026: Stunning Pictures Of RCB's Hot New Sensation 25-Yr-Old English Bowler Lauren Bell
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...
Hrithik Roshan At 52! Check Out Actor's Luxurious Birthday In Thailand With GF Saba; Ex-Wife...