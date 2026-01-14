Karnataka: 48-Year-Old Man Dies After Kite String Slits His Neck Throat Riding Bike In Bidar

The festival of Makar Sankranti was marred by tragedy after a 48-year-old motorcyclist was struck on the neck by a kite string in Karnataka’s Bidar district, causing severe bleeding. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Sanjukumar Hosamani. He suffered a deep cut after being hit by a taut kite string while riding his motorcycle near Talamadagi Bridge. He reportedly fell from the bike and managed to call his daughter while bleeding heavily from his neck. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Hosamani, blood-soaked, attempting to dial his daughter’s number.

According to reports, a passerby who noticed the victim tried to help and attempted to stop the bleeding by pressing a cloth against the wound. Eyewitnesses said that by the time the ambulance arrived, Hosamani had already died.

The family alleged that Hosamani might have survived if the ambulance had reached the spot on time, blaming delays by local authorities.

Following the incident, Hosamani’s relatives and local residents protested at the accident site, demanding strict action against the use of nylon kite strings and improved emergency services. Police have registered a case at the Manna Ekhelli Police Station and said a detailed investigation is underway.

Kite flying during Makar Sankranti is a long-standing tradition, but the shift from cotton strings to nylon manjha has made it increasingly dangerous. Nylon threads, often referred to as Chinese manjha, are stronger, cheaper, and far more harmful, capable of cutting skin and causing fatal injuries, particularly to unsuspecting bikers. Recent deaths in Indore and Delhi highlight the ongoing risk. Despite periodic raids and seizures by authorities, repeated tragedies suggest that enforcement remains inadequate.