 MP News: Administration Cracks Down On Deadly Kite Strings In Mandleshwar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Administration Cracks Down On Deadly Kite Strings In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, SDM Purva Mandloi and CMO Sanjay Rawal conducted surprise inspections at kite-selling shops across the city on Sunday. With kite flying gaining momentum, the administration moved into action to ensure that banned Chinese string (manjha) often called the ‘Killer string’ does not threaten lives.

The sudden inspection created a stir among shopkeepers as officials checked stock at multiple outlets to verify that no prohibited manjha is being sold secretly. Authorities carefully examined stock to ensure that no prohibited Chinese manjha was being sold secretly.

During inspection, SDM Mandloi stated that Chinese string is extremely dangerous and has caused fatal injuries to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and birds in many cities. She clearly warned that selling Chinese string is completely prohibited and any shop found violating the ban will be sealed. She urged traders not to put lives at risk for small profits.

CMO Sanjay Rawal said that past incidents from other cities highlight the seriousness of the issue and continuous monitoring will be maintained in Mandleshwar. The administration appealed to citizens to use only cotton thread and report illegal sales immediately.

